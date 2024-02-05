What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Barshi? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi in Barshi is Rs 7,04,634.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Barshi? In Barshi, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi will be Rs 70,774.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Barshi? The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi in Barshi is Rs 35,412.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Barshi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire base variant in Barshi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,97,948, RTO - Rs. 70,774, Insurance - Rs. 35,412, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,04,634.

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire Top Model? The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the Maruti Suzuki ZXi Plus AGS, with an on-road price of Rs. 9,05,144 in Barshi.

What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Barshi starts at Rs. 7,04,634 and goes upto Rs. 9,05,144. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.