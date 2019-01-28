HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Baleno On Road Price in Kalka-haryana

4 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki Baleno On Road Price in Kalka-haryana

4 out of 5
5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Kalka-haryana are not available.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Variant Wise Price List

Sigma
₹6.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,98,948
RTO
22,968
Insurance
35,448
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kalka-haryana
6,57,864
EMI@14,140/mo
Delta
₹7.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta
₹8.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta Dualjet
₹8.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Specifications and Features
Sigma
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
777.37
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.01
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Maruti Suzuki Baleno FAQs

