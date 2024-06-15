HT Auto
Mahindra XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel 7 STR Blaze Editon MT

4.5 out of 5
Mahindra XUV700 600x400
Mahindra XUV700 600x400
Mahindra XUV700 600x400
Mahindra XUV700 600x400
Mahindra XUV700 Grille
Mahindra XUV700 600x400
28.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra XUV700 Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all XUV700 specs and features

XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel 7 STR Blaze Editon MT Latest Updates

XUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 40 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel 7 STR Blaze Editon MT in Delhi is Rs. 28.68 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 2.2 Turbo With CRDi
  • Max Torque: 420 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
    ...Read More

    Mahindra XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel 7 STR Blaze Editon MT Price

    AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel 7 STR Blaze Editon MT
    ₹28.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    24,24,000
    RTO
    3,19,000
    Insurance
    1,24,928
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    28,68,428
    EMI@61,654/mo
    Mahindra XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel 7 STR Blaze Editon MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.2 Turbo With CRDi
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    420 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    182 bhp @ 3500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 60 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 60 R18
    Length
    4695 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Pillars
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 1 Trip
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    12
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Mahindra XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel 7 STR Blaze Editon MT EMI
    EMI55,488 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    25,81,585
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    25,81,585
    Interest Amount
    7,47,715
    Payable Amount
    33,29,300

    Mahindra XUV700 other Variants

    MX Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹16.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,99,001
    RTO
    1,51,900
    Insurance
    85,402
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,36,803
    EMI@35,181/mo
    MX Petrol MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹16.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    MX Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹17.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    MX Diesel MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹18.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX 3 Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹19.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    AX 3 Petrol MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹19.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹20.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹20.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹20.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    AX 3 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹21.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹21.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    AX 3 Petrol AT 5 STR
    ₹21.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    AX 5 Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹21.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX 3 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹21.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹21.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    AX 3 Diesel AT 5 STR
    ₹22.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹22.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    AX 5 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹22.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX 5 Petrol AT 5 STR
    ₹22.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    AX 5 Diesel AT 5 STR
    ₹23.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    AX 5 Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹25.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    AX 7 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹24.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    AX 7 Petrol MT 6 STR
    ₹24.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    AX 7 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹25.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX 7 Diesel MT 6 STR
    ₹26.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX 7 Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹26.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    AX 7 Petrol AT 6 STR
    ₹26.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    AX7 Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹28.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    AX 7 Diesel AT 6 STR
    ₹28.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    AX 7 Diesel MT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹28.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel MT 6 STR
    ₹28.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX 7 Diesel AT AWD 7 STR
    ₹29.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    AX 7 Petrol AT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹29.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    AX 7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT 6 STR
    ₹29.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    AX 7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹30.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel AT 6 STR
    ₹30.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹31.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
