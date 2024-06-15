XUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 40 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel 7 STR Blaze Editon AT in Delhi is Rs. 30.78 Lakhs.XUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 40 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel 7 STR Blaze Editon AT in Delhi is Rs. 30.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel 7 STR Blaze Editon AT is 60 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
Engine Type: 2.2 Turbo With CRDi
Max Torque: 450 Nm @ 1750-2800 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode