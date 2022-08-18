HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsScorpio Classic vs XUV700

Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Mahindra XUV700

Filters
Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
S
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm197 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600 rpm380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
15 kmpl-
Driving Range
900 Km-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,39,06414,66,017
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,00012,49,000
RTO
1,61,8751,36,900
Insurance
77,68979,617
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,93131,510
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details