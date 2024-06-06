In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Mahindra XUV700, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs XUV700 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Xuv700
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|13 to 16 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4