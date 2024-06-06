HT Auto
Force Motors Gurkha vs Mahindra XUV700

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Mahindra XUV700, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs XUV700 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Xuv700
BrandForce MotorsMahindra
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl13 to 16 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1997 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm197 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringIndependent Front Suspension with FSD Damper
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringIndependent Rear Suspension with FSD Damper
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18235 / 65 R17
Length
3965 mm4695
Ground Clearance
233 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2750
Height
2080 mm1755
Width
1865 mm1890
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres60
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92016,36,803
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00013,99,001
RTO
2,25,3751,51,900
Insurance
96,04585,402
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92135,181
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV7001997.0 cc to 2184.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Innova Crystanull | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XUV700 vs Innova Crysta

    Latest News

    Mahindra XUV700 is one the several popular SUV models from the company that also offers the likes of Thar, Scorpio, Scorpio-N, XUV 3XO and Bolero.
    Mahindra XUV700 now on discount. Pros and cons of SUV explained
    6 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select is positioned in the middle of the variant list for the SUV model.
    Mahindra XUV700 gets a new variant, skyroof and more at 16.89 lakh
    22 May 2024
    The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a comprehensively updated interior and a new 5-door alternative.
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV: Five reasons to buy or not to buy
    24 May 2024
    Mahindra has reduced the booking backlog for XUV700 by 54 per cent in May 2024.
    Mahindra expedites XUV700 delivery, reduces booking backlog by 54% in May
    21 May 2024
    Latest Videos

    2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
    2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
    18 Aug 2021
    Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests. (Photo courtesy: Global NCAP)
    Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    10 Nov 2021
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Mahindra XUV700 has already garnered more than one lakh bookings and at least 17,000 people have purchased it since its August 15 launch. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained
    31 Jan 2022
    View all
     