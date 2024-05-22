Mahindra XUV700 gets a new variant, skyroof and more at 16.89 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday launched a new variant of the XUV700 SUV with the promise of more premium features at a relatively affordable price point. The Mahindra XUV700 A5 Select variant is priced at ₹16.89 lakh and packs in a host of features that are more common on the top variants of the model.

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select variant is offered in a seven-seat layout and packs in several features that are otherwise found on the top variant of the

The Mahindra XUV700 is priced between ₹17 lakh and ₹27 lakh, and is offered with petrol and diesel engine options, with manual as well as automatic transmission choices and in six and seven-seat configurations. The newly-launched XUV700 AX5 Select variant is positioned towards the middle of the variant list and packs in a skyroof, a 10.24-inch infotainment screen and a push-button start/stop function. The variant is offered in a seven-seat layout.

Some of the other features - new and carried forward - on the XUV700 AX5 Select variant include wiresless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers with Sound Staging, AndrenoX system on the infotainment screen, Amazon Alexa built in, LED DRLs, full-size wheel cover and more.

Mahindra, through a press statement, informs that the XUV700 AX5 Select variant is primarily targeted towards an audience that wants some of these top-end features but may not have the budget to opt for the top variant of the SUV.

What is the waiting period for Mahindra XUV700?

Launched for the first time in August of 2021, the XUV700 is one of the most popular products from the Mahindra camp. It is positioned as an urban SUV with cutting-edge features and the claim of a capable drive. What has primarily worked in its favour is its modern styling and feature-packed cabin.

The success of Mahindra XUV700 has also meant that the wait period for it has stretched several months. The company, however, recently informed that it has increased the production capacity for the XUV700. The waiting period for Mahindra XUV700 at present is anywhere between four to eight weeks. The wait period for XUV700 will also depend on the variant selected.

Mahindra is not just serving the Indian market but the XUV700 has also been subsequently launched in foreign markets such as South Africa, Australia, Nepal and New Zealand.

