Honda City On Road Price in Rewari

13.33 - 18.46 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Rewari
City Price in Rewari

Honda City on road price in Rewari starts from Rs. 13.29 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda City top variant goes up to Rs. 15.52 Lakhs in Rewari.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda City SV Petrol MT₹ 13.29 Lakhs
Honda City V Petrol MT₹ 14.27 Lakhs
Honda City Elegant Edition MT₹ 14.34 Lakhs
Honda City VX Petrol MT₹ 15.52 Lakhs
Honda City Variant Wise Price List in Rewari

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
SV Petrol MT
₹13.29 Lakhs On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,70,900
RTO
1,01,672
Insurance
55,908
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Rewari)
13,28,980
EMI@28,565/mo
V Petrol MT
₹14.27 Lakhs On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Elegant Edition MT
₹14.34 Lakhs On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
VX Petrol MT
₹15.52 Lakhs On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Honda City News

Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
4 Jan 2024
In India, there are a variety of cars positioned in different segments that offer great resale value.
Honda City to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Some popular cars in India that fetch great resale value
19 Dec 2023
The 2023 Honda City is available with cash discounts, free accessories, exchange bonus and more
Honda City and Amaze get year-end offers with benefits up to 88,600
7 Dec 2023
Honda is offering festive discounts on City and Amaze sedans in October with benefits worth up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75,000.
Honda Cars offer festive discounts on City and Amaze in October. Check how much you can save
7 Oct 2023
Honda City Elegant and Amaze Elite editions come to boost the automaker's sales during the festive season
Honda launches City Elegant and Amaze Elite editions in India, priced from 9.03 lakh
3 Oct 2023
Honda City Videos

Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
9 Mar 2023
Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
