BMW 5 Series has been a name with quite a lot of influence when it comes to the D-segment luxury sedan category in the country. A popular choice among those looking at spending far more time behind the steering than plonked on the rear seats, the BMW 5 Series has had a reputation of being a driver's car, much like many of its siblings. And yet, recent times have seen competition become absolutely fierce with the likes of Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6 upping the ante significantly. Battle lines are drawn and drawn quite clearly and to wage a stronger war, BMW recently drove in the 2021 5 Series in the country at62.90 lakh (ex showroom).The latest BMW 5 Series gets several updates on the outside as well as in the cabin and I had a chance to spend a weekend with the sedan to figure if it could possibly compel prospective buyers away from Mercedes and Audi showrooms.Here's the first full drive review of 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift:The 2021 BMW 5 Series gets several updates on the outside and yet retains its rather serene visual profile courtesy svelte body lines and well-sculpted curves. The new grille at the front blends well with the re-designed bumpers and very sporty head light units which are incorporated with L-shaped DRLs. Adaptive head lights come as standard while the M Sport variants come with the LaserLight beams.Over at the back, the LED tail lights have come in for a refresh as well and so have the tail pipes. Not much has changed on the side and the 5 Series continues to sit on 18-inch alloy wheels which compliment the overall visual cue well.Cabin highlights:The biggest update on the latest 5 Series from BMW comes in the form of a significantly larger 12