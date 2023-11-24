Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-15 on road price in Jamshedpur starts from Rs. 1.87 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yamaha MT-15 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.01 Lakhs in Jamshedpur.
The lowest price model is Yamaha MT-15 STD and the most priced model is Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition.
Yamaha MT-15 on road price breakup in Jamshedpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-15 is mainly compared to Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Jamshedpur, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Jamshedpur and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Jamshedpur.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-15 STD ₹ 1.87 Lakhs Yamaha MT-15 Deluxe ₹ 2.00 Lakhs Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition ₹ 2.01 Lakhs
