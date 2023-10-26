Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price in Bihar Sharif starts from Rs. 1.22 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yamaha FZS-FI V3 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.28 Lakhs in Bihar Sharif.
The
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price in Bihar Sharif starts from Rs. 1.22 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yamaha FZS-FI V3 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.28 Lakhs in Bihar Sharif.
The lowest price model is Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight and the most priced model is Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Bluetooth.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 dealers and showrooms in Bihar Sharif for best offers.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price breakup in Bihar Sharif includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 86,803 in Bihar Sharif, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 93,690 in Bihar Sharif and Bajaj Pulsar 150 starting at Rs. 85,408 in Bihar Sharif.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth ₹ 1.29 Lakhs Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Bluetooth ₹ 1.28 Lakhs Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight Bluetooth ₹ 1.28 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price