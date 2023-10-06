Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price in Gautam Buddha Nagar starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price in Gautam Buddha Nagar starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha Aerox 155 dealers and showrooms in Gautam Buddha Nagar for best offers. Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price breakup in Gautam Buddha Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is mainly compared to Aprilia SXR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Yamaha NMax 155 which starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Vespa SXL 125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha Aerox 155 STD ₹ 1.70 Lakhs