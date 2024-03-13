|Battery Capacity
|26 Ah
|Max Speed
|57 kmph
|Range
|60-70 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Model Name
Viertric XL
|Seeka SFlash250
|Seeka Vatsal250
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Okinawa R30
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹70,000 Onwards
₹71,911 Onwards
₹72,910 Onwards
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
|Battery Capacity
26 Ah
1.25 kWh
1.25 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
|Range
60-70 km
70-80 km
70-80 km
88 km/charge
130 km
60 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
No
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
