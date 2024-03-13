What are the key specifications of the Viertric XL? The Viertric XL is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-70 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 26 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

What are the fuel options available for Viertric XL? The Viertric XL is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 26 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-70 km on a single charge.