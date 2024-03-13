Viertric XL on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 73,600. Visit your nearest Viertric XL on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 73,600. Visit your nearest Viertric XL dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers. Viertric XL on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Viertric XL is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Hyderabad, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Hyderabad and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Hyderabad. Variants On-Road Price Viertric XL STD ₹ 73,600