Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
XL falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of XL STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 73,601. The fuel capacity of STD is Yes litres.
XL falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of XL STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 73,601. The fuel capacity of STD is Yes litres. It offers many features like USB Charging Port, Display, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price