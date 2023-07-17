Saved Articles

Viertric XL STD

73,601*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
XL STD Latest Updates

XL falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of XL STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 73,601. The fuel capacity of STD is Yes litres.

  • Range: 60-70 km

  • Range: 60-70 km
  • Max Speed: 57 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 26 Ah
    Viertric XL STD Price

    STD
    ₹ 73,601*On-Road Price
    57 Kmph
    60-70 Km
    70,000
    Insurance
    3,601
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    73,601
    EMI@1,582/mo
    Viertric XL STD Specifications and Features

    Fuel Capacity
    Yes
    Wheel Size
    Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Range
    60-70 km
    Max Speed
    57 kmph
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Warranty
    3 Years
    Battery Capacity
    26 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Viertric XL STD EMI
    EMI1,424 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    66,240
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    66,240
    Interest Amount
    19,185
    Payable Amount
    85,425

    Viertric XL Alternatives

    Okinawa PraisePro

    Okinawa PraisePro STD

    76,848
    XL vs PraisePro
    Hero Electric Nyx

    Hero Electric Nyx NYX LI ER

    0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    XL vs Nyx
    Okinawa R30

    Okinawa R30 STD

    58,992
    XL vs R30
    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W 60 V 27 Ah

    75,499
    XL vs Jaunty-3W
    Hero Electric Flash

    Hero Electric Flash LX

    59,640
    XL vs Flash

