Viertric XL on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 73,600. Visit your nearest Viertric XL on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 73,600. Visit your nearest Viertric XL dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Viertric XL on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Viertric XL is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Chennai, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Chennai and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Viertric XL STD ₹ 73,600