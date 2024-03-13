Viertric XL on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 73,600. Visit your nearest Viertric XL on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 73,600. Visit your nearest Viertric XL dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Viertric XL on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Viertric XL is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Kolkata, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Kolkata and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Viertric XL STD ₹ 73,600