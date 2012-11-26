Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Vespa LX 125 comes with 124.45 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of LX 125 starts at Rs. 93,470 (ex-showroom price).
A beautiful look with the best specification with all components is used with a great point of view and liked the looks.
Vespa LX 125 price starts at ₹ 93,470 and goes upto ₹ 1.01 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa LX 125 comes in 1 variants. Vespa LX 125 top variant price is ₹ 93,470.
BS6
₹93,470* *Last Recorded Price
124.45 cc
45.0 kmpl
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
