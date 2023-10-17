Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter 125 on road price in Baran starts from Rs. 93,090.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.13 Lakhs in Baran.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter 125 Drum and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect.
TVS Jupiter 125 on road price breakup in Baran includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Baran, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Baran and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Baran.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter 125 Drum ₹ 93,090 TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 94,750 TVS Jupiter 125 Disc ₹ 98,830 TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect ₹ 1.13 Lakhs
