Tunwal Sport 63 Mid on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 83,150. Visit your nearest Tunwal Sport 63 Mid on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 83,150. Visit your nearest Tunwal Sport 63 Mid dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Tunwal Sport 63 Mid on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Pune, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Pune and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Sport 63 Mid 60V LI ₹ 83,150