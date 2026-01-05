hamburger icon
Simple Energy One Gen 2 Front Left View
1/11
Simple Energy One Gen 2 Left View
2/11
Simple Energy One Gen 2 Footspace View
3/11
Simple Energy One Gen 2 Front Tyre View
4/11
Simple Energy One Gen 2 Rear Tyre View
5/11
Simple Energy One Gen 2 Seat View
6/11

Simple Energy One Gen 2 Specifications

Simple Energy One Gen 2 starting price is Rs. 1,69,999 in India. Simple Energy One Gen 2 is available in 2 variant and
4 out of 5
1.7 - 1.78 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Simple Energy One Gen 2 Specs

Simple Energy One Gen 2 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of One Gen 2 starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Simple Energy One Gen 2 sits in the

Simple Energy One Gen 2 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
5 kWh
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1907 mm
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Additional Storage
30 L
Kerb Weight
137 kg
Height
1163 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm
Width
758 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.77s
Range
265 km
Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
8.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive mono shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
30 L
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Park Assist, Find My Vehicle, Document Storage, Storage - Ram and Rome - 16GB and 2GB, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Riding modes - Eco | Ride | Dash | Sonic, Max Speed (Reverse) - 3 kmph, Water Wading Limit - 300 mm
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
7 Inch TFT touchscreen LCD

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Simple Energy One Gen 2 Variants & Price List

Simple Energy One Gen 2 price starts at ₹ 1.7 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.78 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Simple Energy One Gen 2 comes in 2 variants. Simple Energy One Gen 2's top variant is 5 kWh

1.7 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
236-265 Km
1.78 Lakhs*
115 Kmph
265 Km
