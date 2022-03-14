HT Auto

Royal Enfield Scram 411 On Road Price in Kanth

2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Scram 411 on Road Price in Delhi

Royal Enfield Scram 411 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 2.41 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Scram 411 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.48 Lakhs in Delhi.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Variant Wise Price List

Graphite Series
₹2.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
411 cc
38.23 kmpl
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,03,085
RTO
20,609
Insurance
17,712
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Kanth)
2,41,406
EMI@5,189/mo
Blazing Black And Skyline Blue
₹2.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
411 cc
38.23 kmpl
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
White Flame And Silver Spirit
₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
411 cc
38.23 kmpl
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Specifications and Features

Graphite Series
SPECIFICATIONS
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Length
2160 mm
Width
840 mm
Height
1165 mm
Fuel Capacity
15 L mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Displacement
411 cc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition
Transmission
Manual
Gear Box
5-Speed
Bore
78 mm
Stroke
86 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Emission Type
bs6
No of Cylinders
1
Chasis
Half-Duplex Split Cradle Frame
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Body Graphics
Yes
Highlight
Halogen
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb

