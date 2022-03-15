2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 first ride review: Affordable Himalayan 

Royal Enfield Scram 411 gets the same engine, transmission and chassis as the Himalayan ADV but manages to come out with a different character altogether.

Royal Enfield has a range of new products under development, enter 2022, and the company has already launched a firecracker in the form of Scram 411. The bike has managed to remain in the top headlines in the last few months. And I was recently invited to take a spin on the bike to find out what made the company roll out a toned-down version of its already popular Himalayan ADV.

So, Scram in basic sense is a sibling of the Himalayan, and gets slightly less expensive set of equipment including a standard meter console and a smaller front wheel. So what is the purpose of the Scram 411? Read on to know.

The Scram 411 comes forward with some notable differences inside out. Apart from a smaller front wheel which now stands at 19-inch, there is also a new circular front headlamp, slightly steeper front rake, and less ground clearance, among the key changes. These differences contribute to give the Scram 411 a different look and character. Though it might not look as intimidating as the donor model. But in its own ways, the Scram manages to look apart. Also, the company has used some bright colours to give the Scram a new identity which gels well with its fun and unapologetic appeal.

Apart from a smaller front wheel which now stands at 19-inch, there is also a new circular front headlamp, slightly steeper front rake, less ground clearance among the key changes.

Unlike the Himalayan, the Scram gets quite a basic meter console. There is an analogue speedometer which houses a small digital display inside. Also, the customers are free to opt for tripper navigation which comes at an additional cost.