Royal Enfield Scram 411 accessories now available on official website

Royal Enfield customers can either choose the Scram 411 accessories individually or in form of bundle kits. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2022, 04:12 PM
Soon after the launch of the new Royal Enfield Scram 411, the company has listed the optional accessories for its latest product online. Via the ‘Make It Yours’ online configurator, customers can select their favorite accessories and also get an estimate of the overall cost. Customers are also free to check out all the seven colour options that have been launched on the new Scram. 

The official accessories list (optional) on the Scram include a black adventure handlebar ( 3,550), a brace pad ( 600) and a black sports seat ( 750) for added comfort. For protection, the company offers a range of accessories such as a master cylinder guard ( 700), oil-cooler guard ( 1,250), hand guard ( 2,550), bike cover ( 1,100), compact engine guard ( 1,450), and large engine guard ( 1,650).

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Himalayan: Five key differences to note)

While the customers can choose these accessories individually, Royal Enfield has also made these available in form of bundle kits. Here's a complete list of bundle kits available on Scram 411.

- Essential Kit (large engine guard, master cylinder guard, oil cooler, and bike cover) is available at 4,230. 

- Urban Kit (large engine guard, oil filler cap, master cylinder guard, oil cooler guard, bike cover, and front reservoir cap) is priced at 5,895. 

- Explorer Kit (large engine guard, master cylinder guard, oil cooler guard, premium sport seat, bike cover, and front reservoir cap) is listed at 5,625).

Meanwhile, the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker is also gearing up for the introduction of several new products in the market including the Hunter 350 and the Super Meteor 650. These bikes may make their official debut later this year. 

 

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2022, 04:10 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Scram Scram 411 Scram accessories
