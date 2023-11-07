HT Auto
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 to replace Himalayan 411, Scram 411 to stay on sale

Royal Enfield recently unveiled the new generation of Himalayan and it will be making its official debut at EICMA 2023. The current generation of Himalayan 411 was launched back in 2016 and the new-gen Himalayan 452 will be replacing the 411 in the Indian market. So, the Himalayan 411 will be discontinued soon. However, Royal Enfield has confirmed that the Scram 411 which is a more road-friendly version of the Himalayan 411 will stay on sale.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2023, 12:58 PM
Both versions of Himalayan follow function over form design philosophy.
Both versions of Himalayan follow function over form design philosophy.

The Himalayan 452 is a big departure from the Himalayan 411. The 452 now uses an all-new twin-spar tubular frame that is suspended by up-side down 43 mm forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. When compared, the 411 uses a half-duplex, split cradle frame that is suspended by 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Both motorcycles use a 21-inch wheel in the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. However, the Himalayan 452 will also be offered with tubeless spoked wheels which is a big thing. However, the 452 gets a fatter and a radial tyre at the rear. The brakes on the Himalayan 452 are also larger and more powerful.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Himalayan 411. Differences explained

In terms of features as well, the Himalayan 452 is way ahead of the Himalayan 411. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a new Tripper navigation system, riding modes, ride-by-wire, a seat with adjustable seat height and a tail rack.

Watch: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Complete spec details revealed

The biggest highlight of the Himalayan 452 is the new Sherpa 450 engine. It puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. This is the first liquid-cooled engine that Royal Enfield has made.

The Himalayan 411 uses an oil-cooled long-stroke engine that produces 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 32 Nm at 4000-4500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2023, 12:58 PM IST
