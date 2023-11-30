Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesRoyal EnfieldScram 411Blazing Black And Skyline Blue

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Blazing Black And Skyline Blue

1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16
2.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Key Specs
Engine411 cc
View all Scram 411 specs and features

Scram 411 Blazing Black And Skyline Blue Latest Updates

Scram 411 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Scram 411 Blazing Black And Skyline Blue in Delhi is Rs. 2.40 Lakhs. and specs

  • Max Power: 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
    • ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Scram 411 Blazing Black And Skyline Blue Price

    Blazing Black And Skyline Blue
    ₹2.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,04,921
    RTO
    16,924
    Insurance
    17,765
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,39,610
    EMI@5,150/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Royal Enfield Scram 411 Blazing Black And Skyline Blue Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONS
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Length
    2160 mm
    Width
    840 mm
    Height
    1165 mm
    Fuel Capacity
    15 L mm
    Saddle Height
    795 mm
    Ground Clearance
    200 mm
    Wheelbase
    1455 mm
    Kerb Weight
    185 kg
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
    Displacement
    411 cc
    Max Power
    24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
    Max Torque
    32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Clutch
    Wet Multi Plate
    Ignition
    Digital Electronic Ignition
    Transmission
    Manual
    Gear Box
    5-Speed
    Bore
    78 mm
    Stroke
    86 mm
    Compression Ratio
    9.5:1
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chasis
    Half-Duplex Split Cradle Frame
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Highlight
    Halogen
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Royal Enfield Scram 411 Blazing Black And Skyline Blue EMI
    EMI4,635 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,15,649
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,15,649
    Interest Amount
    62,459
    Payable Amount
    2,78,108

    Royal Enfield Scram 411 other Variants

    Graphite Series
    ₹2.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,03,085
    RTO
    16,777
    Insurance
    17,747
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,37,609
    EMI@5,107/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    View breakup

    Royal Enfield Scram 411 Alternatives

    Suzuki Gixxer 250

    Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6

    1.64 - 1.89 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Scram 411 vs Gixxer 250
    Jawa 42

    Jawa 42 2.1

    1.65 - 1.84 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Scram 411 vs 42
    Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

    Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6

    1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Scram 411 vs Gixxer SF 25...

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details