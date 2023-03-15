HT Auto
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 On Road Price in Oddanchatram

2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 on Road Price in Delhi

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 3.15 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.22 Lakhs in Delhi. The ...Read More

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Variant Wise Price List

Orange Crush
₹3.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
25.35 kmpl
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,75,467
RTO
22,037
Insurance
17,720
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Oddanchatram)
3,15,224
EMI@6,775/mo
Baker Express
₹3.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
25.35 kmpl
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
View breakup
Canyon Red
₹3.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
25.35 kmpl
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
View breakup
Ventura Blue
₹3.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
25.35 kmpl
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
View breakup
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Orange Crush
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L
Ground Clearance
174 mm
Length
2122 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Height
1165 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm
Width
789 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-130/70-18
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Highway Mileage
33.17 kmpl
City Mileage
25.35 kmpl
Max Power
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital spark ignition - TCI
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Displacement
648 cc
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Parallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
78 mm
No of Cylinders
2
Chassis
Tubular steel frame with bolted trussing
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel
Front Suspension
41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Digital
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen

