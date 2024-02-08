Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Classic 350 On Road Price in Kasganj

4 out of 5
2.24 - 2.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kasganj
Classic 350 Price in Kasganj

Royal Enfield Classic 350 on road price in Kasganj starts from Rs. 2.24 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.47 Lakhs in Kasganj.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Series With Single-Channel₹ 2.24 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon Series With Single-Channel₹ 2.27 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon Series With Dual-Channel₹ 2.34 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Series With Dual-Channel₹ 2.47 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variant Wise Price List in Kasganj

Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹2.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349.34 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,080
RTO
19,615
Insurance
10,997
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Kasganj)
2,23,692
EMI@4,808/mo
Jawa 350

Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Check Latest Offers
Hero Mavrick 440

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Check Latest Offers
Jawa 42 Bobber

Check Latest Offers
Honda Hness CB350

Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 News

Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
Classic 350 & Bullet 350 help Royal Enfield report 10% growth in January
8 Feb 2024
Royal Enfield Classic Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
1 Feb 2024
Jawa 350 looks like a proper retro motorcycle.
Jawa 350 first ride review: Can it pose a threat to Royal Enfield Classic 350?
25 Jan 2024
Both motorcycles come with a retro design language.
Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, features and specs compared
17 Jan 2024
The Shotgun 650 will be the first launch from Royal Enfield for 2024.
Classic 350, Bullet 350 & 650 Twins help Royal Enfield post 11% growth
2 Jan 2024
 Royal Enfield Classic 350 News

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Videos

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Royal Enfield Classic 350: Road test review
1 Sept 2021
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
15 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
25 Nov 2023
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
