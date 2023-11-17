Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Royal Enfield Classic 350 On Road Price in Kangra

1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
View all Images
6/8
1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Classic 350 Price in Kangra

Royal Enfield Classic 350 on road price in Kangra starts from Rs. 2.09 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.31 Lakhs in Kangra. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Series With Single-Channel₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon Series With Single-Channel₹ 2.12 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon Series With Dual-Channel₹ 2.19 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Series With Dual-Channel₹ 2.31 Lakhs
...Read More

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variant Wise Price List in Kangra

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹2.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349.34 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,90,092
RTO
13,306
Insurance
5,417
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kangra)
2,08,815
EMI@4,488/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
View breakup
View breakup
View breakup
View more Variants

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternatives

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
MT-15 Price in Delhi
KTM RC 125

KTM RC 125

1.59 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
RC 125 Price in Delhi
Jawa 42

Jawa 42

1.65 - 1.84 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
42 Price in Delhi
Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.64 - 1.89 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Gixxer 250 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Hero XF3R

Hero XF3R

1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs
Check XF3R details
View similar Bikes

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350 News

The CB350 uses the same engine that is being used on H'ness CB350 and CB350RS
Honda CB350 launched in India at 2 lakh, will rival Royal Enfield Classic 350
17 Nov 2023
Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representation purpose only.
Honda teases new Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival. Check details
15 Nov 2023
The Classic 350 and the Bullet 350 use the same J platform.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle should you get?
6 Sept 2023
Royal Enfield introduced the new Bullet 350 in India last week which shares the same J platform with other models like Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 vs Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350: Price comparison
3 Sept 2023
Image used for representational purposes only.
E20-ready Royal Enfield Classic 350, Himalayan & Interceptor 650 starts reaching dealerships: Details
8 Jul 2023
View all
 Royal Enfield Classic 350 News

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Videos

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Royal Enfield Classic 350: Road test review
1 Sept 2021
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
30 Oct 2023
Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
2 Sept 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

2 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
Check latest offers
Flycon Grove

Flycon Grove

74,629 - 80,957
Check latest offers
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.37 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

74,491 - 75,811
Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
TVS Fiero 125

TVS Fiero 125

80,000 Exp. Price
Check details
CFMoto 250SR

CFMoto 250SR

2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details