MOTOVOLT M7 Right View
1/6
MOTOVOLT M7 Footspace View
2/6
MOTOVOLT M7 Front Tyre View
3/6
MOTOVOLT M7 Rear Tye View
4/6
MOTOVOLT M7 Seat View
5/6
MOTOVOLT M7 Stand View
6/6

MOTOVOLT M7 Specifications

MOTOVOLT M7 starting price is Rs. 74,999 in India. MOTOVOLT M7 is available in 2 variant and
74,999 - 99,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
MOTOVOLT M7 Specs

MOTOVOLT M7 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of M7 starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, MOTOVOLT M7 sits in the Moped Bikes segment in the Indian market.

MOTOVOLT M7 Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1887 mm
Ground Clearance
157 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Additional Storage
9 L
Height
1123 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
703 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-2.15-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Metal
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
166 km
0-40 Kmph (sec)
8s
Max Speed
60 km

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
2.5 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Dual Adjustable Shock Absorbers

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport | Reverse, Turning Radius - 1350 mm, Side Stand Motor Cut-off, Battery SOC Indicator
Odometer
Digital
Geo Fencing
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
9 L
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

MOTOVOLT M7 Alternatives

MOTOVOLT Urbn

MOTOVOLT Urbn

46,499 - 52,099Ex-Showroom
Urbn Specs

MOTOVOLT M7 Related News

MOTOVOLT M7 Variants & Price List

MOTOVOLT M7 price starts at ₹ 74,999 and goes up to ₹ 99,900 (Ex-showroom). MOTOVOLT M7 comes in 2 variants. MOTOVOLT M7's top variant is STD

74,999*
60 Kmph
73 Km
99,900*
60 Km
166 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

