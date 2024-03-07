Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of XGT CAT 2.0 starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 sits in the Moped Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
₹1.02 Lakhs*
90-100 Km
₹1.15 Lakhs*
110-150 Km
