Kawasaki Ninja 650 on road price in Patna starts from Rs. 7.50 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja 650 dealers and showrooms in Patna for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 on road price breakup in Patna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is mainly compared to Benelli 502 C which starts at Rs. 5.85 Lakhs in Patna, Kawasaki Z650 which starts at Rs. 5.69 Lakhs in Patna and Benelli TNT 600 starting at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs in Patna.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD ₹ 7.50 Lakhs
