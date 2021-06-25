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HOP ELECTRIC OXO Twilight Grey Colour

₹1.28 - 1.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2594
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

OXO Twilight Grey Colour

Twilight grey

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Hop Electric OXO Images

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