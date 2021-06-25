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HOP ELECTRIC
OXO Twilight Grey Colour
₹1.28 - 1.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹2594
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OXO Twilight Grey Colour
Twilight grey
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PURE EV EcoDryft
₹
1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
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₹
1.2 Lakhs
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RV BlazeX Colours
PURE EV eTryst 350
₹
1.5 Lakhs
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Revolt Motors RV1
₹
99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
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Oben Rorr EZ Sigma
₹
1.27 - 1.37 Lakhs
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GT Force Texa
₹
1.2 Lakhs
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Texa Colours
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Hop Electric LEO
₹
84,360 - 1.05 Lakhs*
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