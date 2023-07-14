HT Auto
Hop Electric OXO Specifications

Hop Electric OXO starting price is Rs. 1,64,999 in India. Hop Electric OXO is available in 2 variant and
1.65 - 1.8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hop Electric OXO Specs

Hop Electric OXO comes with Automatic transmission. The price of OXO starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hop Electric OXO sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian ...Read More

Hop Electric OXO Specifications and Features

X
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
2100 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Height
1065 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s
Range
150 km/charge
Max Speed
95 kmph
Swappable Battery
No
No Of Batteries
2
Max Torque
200 Nm
Continious Power
3 Kw
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Electric Start
Motor Power
6300 w
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP 67
Chassis
Single downtube frame
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic Forks
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic spring loaded shock absorber
Riding Modes
Eco, Power and Sport
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
18 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | Power | Sports| Turbo, E-ABS, Park Assist, GPS, Helmet reminder, Crash Alert, Tow Alerts, SOS alerts
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 inch Smart LCD
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
4 Years
Battery Capacity
3.75 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Hop Electric OXO Alternatives

Simple Energy One

Simple Energy One

1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Kabira Mobility KM 4000

Kabira Mobility KM 4000

1.37 Lakhs Onwards
UPCOMING
Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Earth Energy EV Evolve R

Earth Energy EV Evolve R

1.42 Lakhs Onwards
OXO vs Evolve R

News

The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
14 Jul 2023
The HOP OXO electric motorcycle now comes with improved acceleration in the Eco mode as well as better range prediction
HOP OXO e-motorcycle receives first OTA update since launch, brings new features
10 May 2023
The HOP OXO is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.56 lakh in Telangana
HOP OXO electric motorcycle launched in Telangana at Hyderabad E-Motor Show
9 Feb 2023
The Hop Oxo is a commuter electric bike that promises a range of 150 km and a top speed of 90 kmph
HOP OXO electric motorcycle deliveries begin, garners over 10,000 bookings
14 Dec 2022
Oben Rorr comes offering more range than Hop Oxo.
Hop Oxo vs Oben Rorr: Which is the better electric ride
6 Sept 2022
Hop Electric OXO Variants & Price List

Hop Electric OXO price starts at ₹ 1.65 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.8 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hop Electric OXO comes in 2 variants. Hop Electric OXO top variant price is ₹ 1.8 Lakhs.

STD
1.65 Lakhs*
5200 w
X
1.8 Lakhs*
6300 w
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

