The OXO STD, is priced at ₹1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The OXO STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The OXO STD is available in 5 colour options: Candy Red, Electric Yellow, Midnight Blue, True Black, Twilight Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the OXO STD include the PURE EV EcoDryft priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs and the PURE EV eTryst 350 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs.
The OXO STD has Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.