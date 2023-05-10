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Hop Electric OXO vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Hop Electric OXO or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of OXO up to 120-150 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
OXO vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Oxo Rv400
BrandHop ElectricRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range120-150 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.37 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hours 15 Minutes3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hop Electric OXO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Indicator View
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Specification
Length
2100 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm215 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg108 kg
Height
1065 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm814 mm
Width
793 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-130/70-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s-
Range
140 km150 km
Max Speed
88 kmph85 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
5.2 kW3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Chassis
Single downtube frameLightweight Single cradle Frame
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic ForksUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic spring loaded shock absorberMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Power and SportEco, Normal and Sport
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off board chargerAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 inch Smart LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 15 Minutes3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
4 Years, 50000 Kms-
Battery Capacity
3.37 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,4781,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,9221,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
5,5565,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8683,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The HOP OXO electric motorcycle now comes with improved acceleration in the Eco mode as well as better range prediction
HOP OXO e-motorcycle receives first OTA update since launch, brings new features
10 May 2023
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
14 Jul 2023
The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
24 Oct 2023
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
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