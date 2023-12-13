Hop Electric to hike prices on electric two-wheeler range by 3-5% from January

Jaipur-based electric two-wheeler maker, Hop Electric Mobility has announced that it will be increasing prices across its models with effect from January 2024. The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle as well as the Hop Leo and Lyf electric scooters will get a price increment of 3-5 per cent, depending on the model. In a statement, Hop said that the price hike is being done to “cope with rising material input costs and to maintain the quality standards of its products."

Presently, Hop is the only electric two-wheeler maker to officially announce a price hike. Albeit, traditional OEMs have already announced price hikes for the new year. The Hop Electric range currently starts with the Leo and Lyf e-scooters priced from ₹84,360 onwards. The Hop Oxo e-motorcycle is priced at ₹1.43 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The HOP OXO electric motorcycle is the brand's flagship offering and current priced at ₹ 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking about the price increase, Nikhil Bhatia, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer - Hop Electric Mobility, said, "As we continue our journey towards a sustainable future, we find it necessary to make adjustments in response to the evolving landscape. The decision to implement a 3-5% price increase across all our models is driven by the unavoidable rise in material costs. At HOP Electric Mobility, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative electric two-wheelers, and we appreciate the continued support of our valued customers on this greener path."

The Hop Oxo e-motorcycle takes on the Tork Kratos R, Oben Rorr and the likes and promises a top speed of 95 kmph with a range of 150 km on a single charge. The Hop Leo electric scooter offers a top speed of 70 kmph and a range of 120 km and takes on the Ola S1 X+, Okinawa PraisePro and the newly-launched Kinetic Green Zulu. The Hop Lyf comes with a range of 125 km per charge and is a compact and light offering.

