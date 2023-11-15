HT Auto
Hop Electric delivered 1 EV every 2 minutes on festive days, retails 500+ EVs

Jaipur-based electric two-wheeler maker, Hop Electric Mobility ended the festive season on a high. The company announced that it delivered one electric vehicle every two minutes to customers on the festive days with HOP retailing over 500 EVs. The electric scooter and motorcycle maker attributed the success to its special offers and discounts rolled out during this period.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2023, 19:03 PM
Customers were handed keys to the LEO and LYF e-scooters in both low-speed and high-speed options. Prices for the HOP e-scooter range start from 69,000 (ex-showroom). As part of the festive offers, the company offered the LYF e-scooter on an EMI option of 1,899 per month, while the HOP LEO e-scooter was available on an EMI of 2,199 per month. The OXO electric motorcycle was available on a monthly EMI of 3,499 per month.

Also Read : Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO 7 LYF e-scooters. Check out

Ketan Mehta, Founder & CEO of HOP Electric Mobility said, "The festive season has proved to be a turning point for the electric vehicles’ segment, which continued the momentum from the previous month when more than 71,000 electric two-wheelers were sold, according to Govt. estimates. The season presented a unique opportunity for people to join the green-mobility bandwagon, while also taking advantage of these incredible deals. We thank our customers, who expressed their trust in our brand vehicles and aligned with a common goal to contribute to a sustainable future for our planet."

Furthermore, HOP Electric also offered zero per cent down payment, benefits of up to 5,100 and flexible EMIs across its range.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2023, 19:03 PM IST
TAGS: HOP Electric Festive sales electric vehicle sales EV festive sales

