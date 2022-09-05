The OXO X, is priced at ₹1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The OXO X offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The OXO X is available in 5 colour options: Candy Red, Electric Yellow, Midnight Blue, True Black, Twilight Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the OXO X include the PURE EV EcoDryft priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs and the PURE EV eTryst 350 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs.
The OXO X has Music Control, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch and Geo Fencing.