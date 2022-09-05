hamburger icon
OXOPriceRangeSpecifications
Hop Electric OXO Front Left View
1/16
Hop Electric OXO Left Side View
2/16
Hop Electric OXO Right View
3/16
Hop Electric OXO Rear View
4/16
Hop Electric OXO Rear Left View
5/16
Hop Electric OXO Cooling System
View all Images
6/16

Hop Electric OXO X

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.67 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

OXO X

OXO X Prices

The OXO X, is priced at ₹1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

OXO X Range

The OXO X offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

OXO X Colours

The OXO X is available in 5 colour options: Candy Red, Electric Yellow, Midnight Blue, True Black, Twilight Grey.

OXO X Battery & Range

OXO X vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the OXO X include the PURE EV EcoDryft priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs and the PURE EV eTryst 350 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs.

OXO X Specs & Features

The OXO X has Music Control, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch and Geo Fencing.

Hop Electric OXO X Price

OXO X

₹1.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,60,999
Insurance
6,146
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,67,145
EMI@3,593/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hop Electric OXO X Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2100 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Height
1065 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
793 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s
Range
150 km
Max Speed
95 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
6.2 kW
Motor IP Rating
IP67
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
6300 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Single downtube frame
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic Forks
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic spring loaded shock absorber

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco, Power and Sport
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
18 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport | Turbo, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off board charger, GPS, 128 bit Encryption (Edge to cloud security), Vehicle & Trip Stats monitoring, Service Support, Crash & Tow Alerts, Accidental SOS Alerts, Adaptive Display brightness adjustment, Remote location monitoring, Remote charging Monitoring, TTC(Time to charge) Indicator, Rider Score, Live Efficiency tracker
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 inch Smart LCD

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
4 Years
Battery Capacity
3.61 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Hop Electric OXO X EMI
EMI3,233 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,50,430
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,50,430
Interest Amount
43,570
Payable Amount
1,94,000

Hop Electric OXO other Variants

OXO STD

₹1.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,922
Insurance
5,556
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,33,478
EMI@2,869/mo
Add to Compare
Close

OXO Prime

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,33,499
Insurance
5,655
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,154
EMI@2,991/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hop Electric OXO Alternatives

PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
OXOvsEcoDryft
PURE EV eTryst 350

PURE EV eTryst 350

1.5 Lakhs
OXOvseTryst 350
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
OXOvsRV1
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

1.2 Lakhs
OXOvsRV BlazeX
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 Lakhs
OXOvsTexa
Komaki MX3

Komaki MX3

1.15 Lakhs
OXOvsMX3

Popular Commuter Bikes

Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 Lakhs
Freedom Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989
Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Delhi
BMW CE-02

BMW CE-02

4.49 Lakhs
CE-02 Price in Delhi
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 Lakhs
Texa Price in Delhi
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186
Glamour X Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Commuter Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Hop Electric Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Hop Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers