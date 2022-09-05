Additional Features

Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport | Turbo, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off board charger, GPS, 128 bit Encryption (Edge to cloud security), Vehicle & Trip Stats monitoring, Service Support, Crash & Tow Alerts, Accidental SOS Alerts, Adaptive Display brightness adjustment, Remote location monitoring, Remote charging Monitoring, TTC(Time to charge) Indicator, Rider Score, Live Efficiency tracker