HOP OXO e-motorcycle receives first OTA update since launch, brings new features

HOP Electric has announced the first over-the-air (OTA) update on the OXO electric motorcycle in its stable. The HOP OXO electric motorcycle went on sale late last year and the latest VCU Firmware OTA (FOTA) Version 4.90 brings a number of improvements to the electric offering. Upgrades include better acceleration in the Eco mode, better connectivity and range prediction as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2023, 11:57 AM
The HOP OXO electric motorcycle now comes with improved acceleration in the Eco mode as well as better range prediction
HOP Electric says the latest FOTA Ver 4.90 on the OXO electric motorcycle now allows the bike to perform twice as better with Eco mode acceleration even in the low-speed mode. 4G connectivity is now seamless with updated network latching, while the battery range display is more accurate now with better algorithms based on real-time battery health and usage. The company says that the updates have been introduced based on the data points received after customer usage.

Also Read : HOP OXO electric motorcycle deliveries begin, garners over 10,000 bookings

Hop Oxo is positioned as a city commuter electric bike that's equivalent to 125 cc motorcycles
Speaking on bringing the latest firmware updates, Nikhil Bhatia, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer - HOP Electric Mobility said, "Electric vehicles are taking the Indian market by storm. The growth has been propelled by the customers' inclinations towards sustainable and affordable mobility solutions. Our backend team relentlessly monitors the functioning of HOP OXO and customers' demand. Based on the data points, we have decided to upgrade the OXO bikes with VCU firmware over-the-air (FOTA) Ver 4.90. This update will help our existing customers with better connectivity and battery range prediction."

The HOP OXO is a 125 cc motorcycle equivalent and rivals the Revolt RV400 and the Tork Kratos R in the segment. The model draws power from the 3.75 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with the electric motor churning out 6.2 kW (8.2 bhp) and 200 Nm of peak torque. The e-motorcycle promises a range of 150 km on a single charge. While the latest OTA update does not improve the range in any way, a more accurate prediction is certainly a big welcome.

Also Read : HOP OXO vs Oben Rorr: Which is the better electric ride

Other hardware components include telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with a combi-braking system. The model also gets regenerative braking to improve range by a small margin. The OXO gets a 5-inch LCD display with vehicle telematics. The electric motorcycle can be fully charged in about four hours.

First Published Date: 10 May 2023, 11:57 AM IST
TAGS: Hop OXO Hop Electric Electric motorcycle electric vehicles
