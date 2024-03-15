Saved Articles

Honda CB300F STD

1.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda CB300F Key Specs
Engine293.52 cc
Power24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Speed155 kmph
View all CB300F specs and features

CB300F STD Latest Updates

CB300F falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of CB300F STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 14.1

  • Fuel Capacity: 14.1 L
  • Length: 2084 mm
  • Max Power: 24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled Engine
    ...Read More

    Honda CB300F STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    293.52 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,70,001
    RTO
    13,600
    Insurance
    11,549
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,95,150
    EMI@4,195/mo
    Honda CB300F STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14.1 L
    Length
    2084 mm
    Ground Clearance
    177 mm
    Wheelbase
    1390 mm
    Height
    1075 mm
    Kerb Weight
    153 kg
    Saddle Height
    789 mm
    Width
    765 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    276 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    155 kmph
    Max Power
    24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    63.033 mm
    Max Torque
    25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    293.52 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled Engine
    Clutch
    Multiplate Wet clutch
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    77 mm
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic (USD)
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    WiFi
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Seat length - 614 mm, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 5.0 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Honda CB300F STD EMI
    EMI3,775 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,75,635
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,75,635
    Interest Amount
    50,870
    Payable Amount
    2,26,505

