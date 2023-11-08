In 2023 Honda CB300F or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB300F or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB300F in 1 colour. KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less