In 2023 Honda CB300F or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the CB300F in 1 colour.
KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours.
The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
