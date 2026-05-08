In 2026 Honda CB300F or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
CB300F vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.4 PS
|18.4 PS PS