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HomeCompare BikesCB300F vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Honda CB300F vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Honda CB300F or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
CB300F vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity293.52 cc155 cc
Power24.4 PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda CB300F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Taillight
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Engine
Model Name
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.1 L10 L
Length
2084 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
177 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1325 mm
Height
1075 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
789 mm810 mm
Width
765 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
ABS
YesYes
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
160 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
63.033 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293.52 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled EngineLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutchWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm58.0 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (USD)Telescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
MonoshockLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Seat length - 614 mm, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)Y-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5.0 Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,79,0671,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,55,3381,69,550
RTO
12,42715,024
Insurance
11,30213,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8484,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda has removed the CB300F from its India website, signalling the end of the model’s run.
Honda discontinues CB300F from India lineup; Flex-fuel variant also delisted
8 May 2026
India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
8 Apr 2024
Honda CB300F flex fuel is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.70 lakh, ex-shworoom.
2024 Honda CB300F launched: Here are five key highlights of India's only 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle
23 Oct 2024
The Yamaha XSR155 is based on the MT-15 V2's underpinnings
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The Pulsar N250 and the MT-15 V2 are two competing motorcycles in the Indian streetfighter segment that offer sporty styling with a range of features.
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