Honda Activa 6G on road price in Chikkaballapur starts from Rs. 84,020.
The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 86,010 in Chikkaballapur.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa 6G DLX.
Visit your nearest
Honda Activa 6G dealers and showrooms in Chikkaballapur for best offers.
Honda Activa 6G on road price breakup in Chikkaballapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 6G is mainly compared to Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Chikkaballapur, TVS NTORQ 125 which starts at Rs. 84,636 in Chikkaballapur and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Chikkaballapur.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 6G STD ₹ 84,020 Honda Activa 6G DLX ₹ 86,010
