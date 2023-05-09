Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Activa 6G on road price in Ariyalur starts from Rs. 82,600.
The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 84,520 in Ariyalur.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa 6G DLX.
Honda Activa 6G on road price breakup in Ariyalur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 6G is mainly compared to Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Ariyalur, TVS NTORQ 125 which starts at Rs. 84,636 in Ariyalur and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Ariyalur.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 6G STD ₹ 82,600 Honda Activa 6G DLX ₹ 84,520
