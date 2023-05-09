Honda Activa 6G on road price in Mayiladuthurai starts from Rs. 82,680. The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 84,600 in Mayiladuthurai. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G on road price in Mayiladuthurai starts from Rs. 82,680. The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 84,600 in Mayiladuthurai. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa 6G DLX. Visit your nearest Honda Activa 6G dealers and showrooms in Mayiladuthurai for best offers. Honda Activa 6G on road price breakup in Mayiladuthurai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Activa 6G is mainly compared to Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Mayiladuthurai, TVS NTORQ 125 which starts at Rs. 84,636 in Mayiladuthurai and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Mayiladuthurai. Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 6G STD ₹ 82,680 Honda Activa 6G DLX ₹ 84,600