Hero Xtreme 160R on road price in Ghaziabad starts from Rs. 1.42 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xtreme 160R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.48 Lakhs in Ghaziabad.
The lowest price
Hero Xtreme 160R on road price in Ghaziabad starts from Rs. 1.42 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xtreme 160R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.48 Lakhs in Ghaziabad.
The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 160R dealers and showrooms in Ghaziabad for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 160R on road price breakup in Ghaziabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 160R is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Ghaziabad, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Ghaziabad and Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Ghaziabad.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc ₹ 1.42 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition ₹ 1.48 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price