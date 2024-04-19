Hero Glamour XTEC on road price in Ghaziabad starts from Rs. 1.06 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Glamour XTEC top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Ghaziabad.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Hero Glamour XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Glamour XTEC Disc.
Visit your nearest
Hero Glamour XTEC dealers and showrooms in Ghaziabad for best offers.
Hero Glamour XTEC on road price breakup in Ghaziabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Glamour XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Ghaziabad, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Ghaziabad and Yamaha RX 100 starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Ghaziabad.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Glamour XTEC Drum ₹ 1.06 Lakhs Hero Glamour XTEC Disc ₹ 1.10 Lakhs
