GT Force One Specifications

GT Force One starting price is Rs. 62,850 in India. GT Force One is available in 4 variant
62,850 - 85,945*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
GT Force One Specs

GT Force One comes with Automatic transmission. The price of One starts at Rs. 62,850 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, GT Force One sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

GT Force One Specifications and Features

Lithium Ion 60V
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1855 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg
Height
1070 mm
Saddle Height
725 mm
Width
740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake
Disc
Scooter Speed
low
Range
60-65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
No Of Batteries
4
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
250 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
9 Degree
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode
Clock
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours
Battery Warranty
3 Year
Battery Capacity
60 V / 26 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

GT Force One Variants & Price List

GT Force One price starts at ₹ 62,850 and goes upto ₹ 85,945 (Ex-showroom). GT Force One comes in 4 variants. GT Force One top variant price is ₹ 85,945.

Lead Acid 48V
62,850*
250 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Lead Acid 60V
65,628*
250 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Lithium Ion 48V
81,755*
250 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Lithium Ion 60V
85,945*
250 w
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

