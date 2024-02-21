Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
GT Force One on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 66,330.
The on road price for GT Force One top variant goes up to Rs. 89,740 in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is
GT Force One on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 66,330.
The on road price for GT Force One top variant goes up to Rs. 89,740 in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is GT Force One Lead Acid 48V and the most priced model is GT Force One Lithium Ion 60V.
Visit your nearest
GT Force One dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
GT Force One on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the GT Force One is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Mumbai, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Mumbai and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price GT Force One Lead Acid 48V ₹ 66,330 GT Force One Lead Acid 60V ₹ 69,110 GT Force One Lithium Ion 48V ₹ 85,550 GT Force One Lithium Ion 60V ₹ 89,740
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price